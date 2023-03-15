DNR officials say the answer to who contaminated the city's water may have multiple answers

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Wausau city leaders and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met Tuesday night to discuss who is responsible for contaminating the city's water with Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS).
According to WSAU Radio, a DNR representative said due to Wausau's proximity to the Wisconsin River and its history of being an industrial area, several sources may have caused the water to be contaminated.
"There may be more than one source or one responsible party in some of our cases, and that may be difficult to sort through on multiple levels," Trevor Nobile, Field Operations Director with the DNR.
According to the DNR website, individuals involved in contaminating the water with PFAS by law must immediately notify the state and are responsible for cleaning up the impacted areas.