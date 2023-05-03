DNR unveils guide for communities to better understand PFAS impacts

(WAOW) -- As forever chemicals, or PFAS, continue to affect our drinking water, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a guide for future preventative measures.
They have unveiled a "PFAS Toolkit," designed for community leaders and elected officials to properly identify what PFAS are and how to respond to them.
It can also be used to answer questions from people with contaminated private wells.
Officials say the more people know about what PFAS are, the more informed the response can be.
"[We hope] while more communities may find PFAS that we'll be able to connect with them and communities that have already kind of navigated the process, that we'll routinely check in and update this resource as we can so that it can be as helpful as possible," said Mimi Johnson, the director of the Office of Emerging Contaminants for the Wisconsin DNR.
She says the DNR is working on creating something similar for the general public to digest and utilize.