DNR UPDATE: "Pallet Fire" in Waushara County now roughly 400 acres

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: The DNR says as of 9:00 p.m., the Pallet Fire is actually at an estimated 400 acres and roughly 99% contained.
7:20 p.m. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to roughly 800 acres, according a Facebook post from the DNR.
6:40 p.m. UPDATE: The "Pallet Fire" has grown to roughly 500 acres, according to the DNR.
In a press release, they said there have been a few evacuations and will continue as needed.
Officials said the "Pallet Fire" is traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue and is now north of Highway 21.
They said it is too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control.
Crews are fighting a wildfire that has spread over 70 acres, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
According to a press release, a few evacuations have taken place and a few structures were lost to the growing "Pallet Fire" just southeast of Coloma.
The fire is burning trees along Cumberland Avenue, and according to the DNR is behaving erratically, making it hard for them to know when they'll have it under control.
DNR fire suppression resources are on the scene, including nine DNR engines, ten tractor plows, and one air attack plane. Several area departments are also helping.
The Northeast District Incident Management Team has been activated, and the command post has been set up at the Coloma Fire Department. Waushara County emergency management, along with local law enforcement agencies and several other fire departments, are also on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.