Doctors, sports officials weigh in on handling cardiac trauma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the possible outcomes following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field in Cincinnati Monday was Hamlin suffering a condition called commotio cordis, caused by extremely hard contact to the chest area during a heartbeat.
As the world waits for an update on his condition, health officials say the outcome of what happened is extremely rare.
If it is deemed to be commotio cordis, Dr. Andrew Stoltze of Aspirus Wausau says it affects only 15 to 25 people per year across the entire United States.
However, there is a chance it can happen, as young people are most at risk in athletic events like baseball and hockey, where objects can come at high force toward a player's chest.
"That's why we have AED's, which are those automatic electric defibrillators, that's why those are at all these games. We know it can happen; we want to get somebody help," Dr. Stoltze said.
Even if there is not an ambulance on scene at a game, there will still be someone who can help in the event of a serious cardiac incident.
"We require all of our coaches and staff to be certified in basic life support elements. That includes first aid, CPR, and AED use," said Tom Shafranski, the assistant director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, adding this applies for any level of competition from middle school through high school.
For those concerned about something similar happening to you, weigh the risks of competing, take your physical, and listen to your doctor should something arise.
Dr. Stoltze also says the use and refinement of AED machines has resulted in people more than 30-percent more likely to survive from a commotio cordis event than they were 25 years ago.