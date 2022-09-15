Donated shoe fundraiser covers cost of student trip

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thursday afternoon, dozens of bags of shoes could be seen in Joe Finnegan's driveway, collected as part of a unique fundraiser.
Students from various schools' music programs will be going on a trip to Europe with the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music in summer 2023, which Finnegan helps coordinate as a band and orchestra teacher at D.C. Everest High School.
To help raise money to cover the cost for some students, Finnegan and his family helped collect nearly 2,500 pairs of used shoes through the nonprofit Funds2Orgs, which provides money back to the fund raisers based on how many pounds of shoes they donate.
Tanice Finnegan, Joe's wife, says those shoes end up getting shipped to third-world countries, and another entity teaches incomeless people the basics of business, which includes selling the shoes.
The shoes the Finnegans collected are now in the shipping process.
Joe says this was unique from other efforts because they were not asking people to buy things, and they plan on doing another fundraiser in the future.
"We're very thankful for all the people that have stepped up and supported this project, knowing that this is round one and hopefully that we're going to be reaching more people that can support this and can support other people that need the help," he said.
The last Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music tour took place in 2018, and students will be traveling to countries like France, Germany, and Austria next summer.
240 students are signed up, more than 30 of which are from the greater Wausau area.