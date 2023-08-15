Donation bins for Maui set up around Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — While Wisconsin may seem like it's a world away from Hawaii, two women in Central Wisconsin are doing their part to try and help people in Maui.
Morgan Woodruff and Jess Guyant both have close ties to Maui and when they heard about the fires, they sprung into action.
That's why they have set up donation bins in city halls and businesses around the area so people can give what the people of Maui said they need.
"I go to Maui when things go wrong," said donation organizer Morgan Woodruff. "I don't have a home to go to."
Woodruff has been watching the news out of Hawaii since wildfires broke out more than a week ago.
She said her heart breaks every time she see scenes like the ones coming out of Maui.
"I've had all my family pass away so my family is out there," said Woodruff. "I've taken my dad out there with my kiddo and we released his ashes. I have spent so many times on the beaches that have now burnt."
That's why she teamed up with her friend and owner of Wild Roots Apothecary Jess Guyant and together they have started collecting goods to be shipped to friends and neighbors they know in Maui.
Whether that is toiletries, tooth brushes, or Amazon gift cards, they will take anything they can get.
One thing they do not need however, is clothes.
"I just got a text from an old friend that says, 'We got thirty bags of clothes! We're shipping them!'" said Maui resident Paul Romero. "I'm like, 'I just saw a Mount Everest of clothes yesterday and there was four shipping containers of clothes ... stop with the clothes!'"
One thing Romero said he wants people to do once there has been more recovery efforts is come back to Maui and vacation.
A large portion of their economy is from tourism and for Maui to recover, they need it back.
A good amount of people in the Central Wisconsin community have already brought in donations.
"Our vice principal from D.C. Everest just dropped off thousands of toothbrushes, toothpastes, and we're going to be sending all of that," said Guyant. "We already got a good start going and we're just proud and very grateful to be a part of this."
As an added sweet treat, donations made at Wild Roots Apothecary in Schofield will be met with chocolates hand-made by Woodruff herself and handed out for free.
The two women said they are looking for more locations to place donation boxes and would love people to decorate their own and join in on the effort.
If you want to contact Woodruff her phone number is (715) 432-6650. The phone number for Wild Roots Apothecary is (715) 870-2097.
There is also an Amazon wish list to buy items to donate as well.