Downtown Wausau celebrates '715 Day'

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A yearly celebration for all things central Wisconsin, 715 Day, took place in downtown Wausau Friday.
Coordinated by the Wausau River District, the events encouraged people to take pride in where they live.
Festivities included a scavenger hunt, where people who found hidden hearts could win a free T-shirt, and temporary tattoos at The Seven One Five Tattoo Collective.
People were also able to get a specially-priced real tattoo there if they signed up in advance.
The owner of that shop, Alexi Stankowski, says 715 Day is also a great way to get people to explore Wausau and celebrate their favorite spots.
"Everyone gets to hit every business within a walking distance, which is great, you don't really have to drive around, you get to enjoy the weather," he said.
There were also discounts at shops like Nicole's Boutique, and deals at nearby restaurants.
Through the end of Friday, people are also encouraged to go to their favorite downtown location and take a selfie, post it on social media with #715Day to be entered to win a prize.