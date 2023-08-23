Downtown Wausau hosts concert to give back to local veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Like many Wednesdays in the summer, Wausau's 400 Block was buzzing with music, but this iteration had a different meaning.
"All Stars Under the Stars" hosted its annual concert designed to give back to various non-profits in the Wausau area. This year's benefactor was the Marathon County Man of Honor Society.
"There are so many non-profits and different organizations that can really, really use the money, so we are humbled that they chose us this year," said Man of Honor Society president Jeff Morgan.
Event organizer Malcolm Whittum told News 9 the event has only gotten bigger since its inception in 2014, and this year's cause was especially meaningful to him, since he has family that has served.
The concert began during one of the hottest times of the day, forcing band members and concert-goers to adapt. Members of the group "Fabulous Hellhounds" could be seen wiping their brows with towels between songs and floor fans were blowing cool air on stage.
As people found shade to listen to the music, they were given multiple chances to donate to the Man of Honor Society through QR codes throughout the venue.
"This community is so very, very generous in helping out...military and also different nonprofits. It's really great," Morgan said.
