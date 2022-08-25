Dozens came out for an evening of Bollywood dancing

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW) -- Community members got a taste of Bollywood Thursday night in Wausau.
Community members came dressed in their dancing shoes for an evening of Bollywood dance lessons and fun.
Dozens of people attended the event, including Wausau City Mayor Katie Rosenberg.
The Indian Society of Central Wisconsin hosted the event; to introduce Indian culture to the community and promote a healthy lifestyle.
"We want to bring diversity, and we want to bring culture, and we want to bring a love of dancing and fitness to the people of Wausau," Vice President of the Indian Society of Central Wisconsin, Swati Biswas said.