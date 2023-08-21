Dozens share their view on a library rating system

 Skip to main content
Dozens share their view on library rating system

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Dozens of people packed the Marathon County Public Library Monday afternoon to share their views on a material rating system for the libraries inventory.

Nearly 30 people spoke during the public comment at the libraries board of trustees meeting.

One concerned citizen in favor of the rating system called it a "common sense approach."

While others against any material rating kept using the phrase "free people freely read."

The board of Trustees did hear potential legal implications of the rating system from Marathon County Corporation Counsel Mike Puerner. According to Puerner, the rating system hasn't been tested, but it could create an environment for first amendment lawsuits.

"If removal is intended to deny access to an issue with which the removing entity disagrees, that is likely a first amendment violation," Puerner said. "If you extrapolate that Pico case into this untested area of whether a library can issue a rating system, the answer really is it depends on what time of system you are implementing."

