Dozens weigh in on preservation of Pelican River Forest

PELICAN RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Tuesday's meeting to discuss the future - and possible conservation efforts - for Pelican River Forest was standing-room only.
And the opinions were strong - and numerous.
This stems from the purchase of tens of thousands of acres of land in the Pelican River Forest by a conservation group, and a proposed resolution that would use the land for development.
"In my opinion, there's never enough land for public use," said one resident who stood up at the podium. "This would have a great impact on the businesses and townships in which the businesses reside in."
Most at Tuesday's meeting wanted to vote against the proposed development, but some saw the potential by using the forest for housing and business opportunities.
State Senator Mary Felzkowski is at the forefront, saying she understand the economic impact of losing recreational land and the forest - but says her district could grow more with the land's use.
"My towns can't afford EMS services, my schools have declining enrollment," said Felzkowski. "There is no wealth or accumulation of wealth without land."
After more than three hours of discussion, and concerns with the timetable of the project, the board voted to put a stay on any decision for 90 days while they get more information together.
Oneida County Supervisor Anthony Rio says it was a much-needed decision.
"I'm hearing today that this whole resolution is...for lack of a better term, trash," Rio said. "I'm sorry, it's - there's misinformation in here, there's data that's not accurate apparently."
The next hearing for discussion will be May 16th.