Dozens weigh in on preservation of Pelican River Forest

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dozens weigh in on preservation of Pelican River Forest

Pelican River Meeting Conservation Forest
Mason Dowling

PELICAN RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Tuesday's meeting to discuss the future - and possible conservation efforts - for Pelican River Forest was standing-room only.

And the opinions were strong - and numerous.

This stems from the purchase of tens of thousands of acres of land in the Pelican River Forest by a conservation group, and a proposed resolution that would use the land for development.

"In my opinion, there's never enough land for public use," said one resident who stood up at the podium. "This would have a great impact on the businesses and townships in which the businesses reside in."

Most at Tuesday's meeting wanted to vote against the proposed development, but some saw the potential by using the forest for housing and business opportunities.

State Senator Mary Felzkowski is at the forefront, saying she understand the economic impact of losing recreational land and the forest - but says her district could grow more with the land's use.

"My towns can't afford EMS services, my schools have declining enrollment," said Felzkowski. "There is no wealth or accumulation of wealth without land."

After more than three hours of discussion, and concerns with the timetable of the project, the board voted to put a stay on any decision for 90 days while they get more information together.

Oneida County Supervisor Anthony Rio says it was a much-needed decision.

"I'm hearing today that this whole resolution is...for lack of a better term, trash," Rio said. "I'm sorry, it's - there's misinformation in here, there's data that's not accurate apparently."

The next hearing for discussion will be May 16th.

