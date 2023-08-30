Dream Flights returns to central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis, (WAOW)-- A dozen area veterans took part in Dream Flights Wednesday.
Each flight lasted roughly 15 minutes and for some of the veterans it wasn't their first time in the air.
"I have been in a plane before but not an open cock pit and that's great and it was really great I would do it again immediately," Marine Corps Reserves Veteran Joseph Desorcy said.
It was a beautiful day, full of emotion and patriotism.
"It hits right home to me. My grandfather was a World War II veteran, he was a prisoner of war in Japan at the tail end of the war and this is my way to say thanks to that generation" Clint Cawley a volunteer pilot with the Dream Flights said. "It's because of our seniors, and our senior veterans and our veterans in general that we get to live in the nation that we do."
If you are a veteran and want to go on the dream flights, you can email merilync@dreamflights.org .