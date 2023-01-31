Dressing children for the bus stop

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- As the temperature continues to drop across central Wisconsin, medical experts recommend dressing children in layers for the bus stop.
Just a few minutes of waiting for the bus without the proper clothing can be dangerous. According to Dr. Sonal Chandratre, pediatric endocrinologist with Aspirus, children are at a higher risk of losing heat than adults.
"So, frostbite can be really quick," Chandratre said. "Depending on how cold it is, you can get frostbite anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes."
Chandratre recommends dressing students in a minimum of three layers to protect them from frostbite with the first layer preferably being a pair of body-hugging tights.
The second layer will be pants and a warm top. The final layer should be a coat, scarf, hat, gloves and any other winter accessory.