WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Drug Take Back Day is October 29th, and health officials are encouraging people to dispose of any unwanted medication.
Medication drop boxes will be available at all Aspirus hospital locations. There are restrictions on what people can and cannot bring.
Bring: Prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications.
Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, and personal care products.
Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for people to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the public on the dangers of medication misuse.
"It ensures that the medication that they are no longer wanting is getting put in a safe place that is out of reach of pets, children, people who may want to take their medications, sell it or use it for themselves, it really mitigates any diversion." said Anrea Modlin, Clinical Pharmacist at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She said it also keeps hazardous medications from getting into the environment. Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day.