Duplex fire in Schofield started by lit candle

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fire broke out at a duplex on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, News 9's Newlong Lor said he saw smoke billowing from the top of the building around 6:52 a.m. Someone near the scene told him they saw smoke coming from the bottom level of the duplex as well.
Fire crews determined the fire was caused by a lit candle on the first floor.
Fire officials said the scene is still active, but the fire is no longer active. No major injuries were reported, but someone did receive first-degree burns.
Fire crews said they are now looking for cats that live in the home. They said the house is salvageable, but it did sustain smoke damage.
