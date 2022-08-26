Eagle River Car and Truck Show brings vintage cars and visitors to the city

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The annual Eagle River Car and Truck show is returning to the city on Saturday.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
There will be vehicles ranging from 1930 to modern vehicles and trucks. The show is judged with 30 trophies planned to be passed out.
This year a photographer will be taking pictures of each vehicle entered for owners to take home a professional picture of their ride.
"My favorite part is seeing them all come together and registering them. Just to see the number of cars and people that we do get in here and the style of cars," said Terry Lyon, Owner of Lynn's Antiques and event organizer.
Last year over 140 vehicles were entered and Lyon said he's hoping for even more this year.
The event brings not only unique cars, but unique visitors to Eagle River.
"We have a lot of shops that are open, a lot of the little restaurants downtown here are open and it's just a fun experience for everybody. It's just enjoyable to see people gather," Lyon said.
This year will also feature an Indy 500 car on display. The show is free with food and drink available at the Rotary Square.