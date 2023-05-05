Eagle River farmer's market opening for the season May 24

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Eagle River farmers market will be opening for the season on Wednesday, May 24.
According to a press release there will be up to 30 vendors weekly selling everything from pastries, fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jewelry, and more.
“The local farmers, artisans, crafters, and tradespeople provide amazing, high-quality products that you just cannot find in the stores”, said Karen Margelofsky, Market Manager. "The vendors love to build relationships with their customers, and most can create custom designs or take orders to meet your shopping needs. Just like shopping our small, locally
owned downtown businesses, you are truly supporting a family when you buy from our market vendors.”
In addition to vendors there will be activities throughout the season including baby animals, crafting, and more. You can also grab a snack or lunch from food trucks.
SNAP and EBT are accepted at the market.
The summer season will run from May 24-October 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays through October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can find more information here or on their Facebook page: @EagleRiverFarmersMarket.