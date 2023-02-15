Eau Claire native wins Grammy Award of 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAOW) -- An Eau Claire native took home the most prestigious award in the music industry.
Jazz pianist, Geoffrey Keezer won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for "Refuge" which is off his latest album "Playdate."
Keezer is a 1988 graduate of Memorial High School. Born into a musical family, his father, Ronald Keezer was an Associate Professor Emeritus of Music at UW-Eau Claire where he taught percussion and directed multiple ensembles at UWEC from 1969 until his retirement in 2001. Geoffrey's mother, Mary Keezer, was a music teacher and also one of the founding 7 members of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra.
This is Geoffrey's first Grammy win.