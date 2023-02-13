Edgar FFA donating eggs to local food pantry amid rising costs

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) -- Edgar's Future Farmers of America (FFA) club is giving back to its community through eggs.
Chickens raised by the school district will have all their eggs donated to the food pantry Circle of Joy.
It's anticipated the chickens will be able to provide 15-20 dozen eggs per month.
Students there say it was an important need as egg prices have gone up.
"Eggs are one of the most nutrition dense food products on the market. It is important for our organization to support our community and give to those in need," a student said in this video posted to Facebook.
The district's agriculture department bought a dozen chicks at the start of the year who have now grown to be able to lay these eggs.