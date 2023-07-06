Edgar native, executive chef at PJ's-SentryWorld explains how they handled the Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — It was all about birdies and pars last week at SentryWorld.
While everyone was focused on the golf, PJ's-SentryWorld executive chef and Edgar native Cody Heidmann was focused on fueling everyone there.
He said tons of planning goes into an event like that and it was hectic, but memorable.
"It was an incredible experience, having such a large event in this area, small town Central Wisconsin," Heidmann said. "Very unique in itself but also amazing to see the team here at SentryWorld come together and pull it off."
Two things Chef Heidmann told me about cooking for the US Senior Open.
Heidmann said it was a lot of work for the crew at SentryWorld with the huge crowds for the U.S. Senior Open. It was a night and day difference between normal daily operations and tournament week, he said.
However, Chef Heidmann said he was proud of the work put in by the entire staff.
During the Senior Open, PJ's was only available to those in the Champions Club.
Heidmann prepared them special food and drink options, as well as the luxury of going into the A/C and getting out of the heat.
After closing to the public PJ's is now back open for business and ready to serve hungry customers.