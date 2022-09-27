 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade,
Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures will likely
kill cold-sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing
could also be damaged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of cold temperatures and
frost is likely tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plants should
protect them tonight and again tomorrow night.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes
they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those
that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground
pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Electric vehicle charging stations may come to Marshfield

Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield is one step closer to acquiring ten electric vehicle charging stations.

A proposal to the city has come together in just the last few weeks, with Wheeler's Chevrolet asking if the city would be interested in partnering to help bring in the charging stations.

The city's Board of Public Works already approved the proposed plan at their September 19 meeting, which is expected to cost around $52,235.

Marshfield's Utility Commission will fund up to $30,000 and the rest will come from Wheeler's Chevrolet.

They would be placed at five locations around the city, which include multiple parks, the city's library, and the area by Wenzel Family Plaza.

It would cost drivers $4.50 per hour to charge, and that rate could be lower, depending on demand.

"If we see more demand than the infrastructure cost for everything, for maintaining and adjusting and building at these locations, we'll go down and reduce the overall hourly cost for charging," said Tom Turchi, the city engineer for Marshfield.

Once the chargers would be in place, non-electric cars would not be able to park in those spots.

The final details on the plan are expected to be worked out at the city's next council meeting.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

