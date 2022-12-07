Emergency responders fielding accidental 911 calls from ski slopes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some Apple devices have a feature that could call 911 even if you don't mean it, and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office has seen a rise in these calls lately.
If you have an iPhone 14 or Apple Watch Series 8, it comes with a crash detection feature that may call 911 if you're in a car crash, but that feature can also trigger if you or the device takes a hard fall, even if you're not really in danger.
Marathon County Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says some calls of this variety have come from Granite Peak recently.
If you're skiing with one of those devices on, take a fall, and then the device calls 911, you should do your best to talk to the operator and let them know it was an accident.
If you don't realize the feature triggered, you may get a call back from emergency responders to make sure you're okay.
"If we're unable to reach you on a call back, we will utilize our other resources where we're able to ping the phone and see exactly where it's located," Severson said.
Should they recognize you're at a ski hill, the 911 control center will notify on-site Ski Patrol to confirm if anything happened.
"We certainly want to make sure that if there is an emergency, we're able to dispatch resources to help that person as quickly as possible," Severson added.
If you're worried about this feature accidentally triggering, you can disable it, but authorities say it's good to have in the event of a real emergency.