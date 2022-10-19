Employees speak out on East Bay closure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the 210 employees impacted by the East Gate/ Footlocker closure shared his thoughts.
James Galloway has been working at EastBay/Footlocker for 21 years, and said this weeks announcement wasn't necessarily a shock, but does leave him with uncertainty for the future.
He said he's looking to retire soon, but not quite yet, and isn't sure what career opportunities could be next.
He said he's grateful for the job that led him to happiness, and to love.
"It's where I met my wife, and it paid for my house, and it was my life, it's been there like I said for over 20 years, so it meant a lot to me." said James Galloway, East Bay/Footlocker employee.
He said he plans to take a bit of time off before exploring his options.
Footlocker employees will be given training, resume workshops and interview skills and tips to help aid them in finding a job elsewhere.