EMTs help deliver baby in the back of ambulance

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — When Central Fire & EMS responded to a call of a woman in labor, they expected a standard transport, but what they got they said they'll remember forever.
Bethanie Pollnow went into labor with her third child in the middle of the night on June 29. She was on her way to the hospital when her contractions started getting closer and closer together.
"My husband looked at me and I looked at him and our eyes connected and we both knew like '"Oh, we are not gonna make it,'" Bethanie Pollnow said.
That's when they called for EMS, and by the time they arrived, her contractions were just two minutes apart.
"I remember them saying as they got me into the ambulance, they were like, '"I don't think we're gonna make it out of Colby,'" Pollnow recalled.
Their destination was Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, but that plan went sideways quickly.
"We helped her into the ambulance and got right on the road," said Lorrie Kaiser, EMT Captain.
"Maybe ten minutes later in the ambulance I was like '"Oh baby's coming,'" she said.
Moments later, baby Romulus was born - happy, healthy and with a full head of hair.
"I had joked up until that point in the pregnancy about having him on the side of the road or in our van, I never actually thought it would happen," said Pollnow.
She said she's grateful to the EMS team who helped her through the birth.
"Even now looking back I'm very happy to have the team that I did who were able to help me get through everything, " she said.
That EMS team said it's moments like that that make everything worth while.
"We were all a little emotional Lori and I both - we had some tears. It was a happy moment," said Jessica Anastacio, EMT.
"These are the kinds of calls you really enjoy being on because like Lori said you bring a birth into this world and everything went really smoothly so that is a great feeling," EMT Jim Hagen said.
They said it's a memory they'll continue to hold in their hearts fondly.