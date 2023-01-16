Encouraging unity: MLK Day event works to bring community together

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. an area university is bringing people together.
The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Wausau campus celebrated Dr. King's work through presentations, songs, poetry, and dance.
The event brought multiple cultures together, and encouraged the community to be welcoming and accepting of all.
"We're all stronger together, so go to your neighbors get to know them, ask their name and invite them over for dinner and that's what I'm hoping will happen," said La'Tanya Campbell, Founder of LPRC Diversity Consulting Services.
There will be another event honoring Dr. King's work next week at the UW Stevens Point campus.