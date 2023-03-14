Energy company answers questions on proposed wind turbine project

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of people packed a banquet hall in Marathon County as representatives from the company "Invenergy" took community questions surrounding a proposed renewable energy project.
As was introduced in late January, Invenergy would pay farmers to have wind turbines installed on their property, as close as 600 feet from their house.
People were able to directly ask questions about topics like energy impacts, costs, construction, and time.
Invenergy is currently planning to install between 25 and 35 turbines, which would take place over the course of several years.
One resident asked where Invenergy was getting its revenue for the project, and Cooper Johnson, a senior manager of renewable development for the company, could not give an exact figure.
Organizers of the meeting tell News 9 the purpose of the meeting was to inform the public of Invenergy's intentions and for the public to ask questions, and any action is far down the line.
"Until we have a permit in hand and are authorized by the state to build it, we won't be entering that operations term period," Johnson said.
Jon Beran gave a speech on behalf of residents in the Town of Johnson, expressing his concerns, but recommends people do their own research on the issue before forming a conclusion.