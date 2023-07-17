Entrepreneur, 18, re-opens computer repair & cellular store in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — While many go to college or travel after high school, one local teen dove headfirst into the world of business.
Not only did Malachai Anderson dive straight in; he is doing it on his own.
Anderson is now the owner of Northside Computers & Cellular.
He has already begun the rebuild process with a grand re-opening in June.
Since then, he has provided help and assistance to anyone needing it involving electronics.
This is nothing new for the 18-year-old.
He has known for a long time that this was what he wanted.
"Running the computer shop and everything has been my goal ever since like third grade," Anderson said. "I’ve always wanted to be an owner of a PC repair shop is what I wanted to do because I've always been dealing with computers. And, now, being able to do the computer repair shop being my own entrepreneur, and being my own boss and everything.”
Anderson joins a select club: he's just one of only 13% of entrepreneurs that started at age 18 or younger.
The long-term hope is to build the business back up while also trying to navigate the world of being a new entrepreneur.