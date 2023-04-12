Evacuations underway for Juneau County wildfire

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A large wildfire is burning near Necedah in Juneau County, leading to evacuations.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire is burning north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80.
The DNR says by around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire had burned about 100 acres and was still growing. Officials said a few buildings had been lost.
Blackhawk helicopters from the Wisconsin National Guard are making bucket drops to slow the progression of the fire, while other crews fight the flames from the ground.