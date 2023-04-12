Evacuations underway for Juneau County wildfire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&