Everest Metro PD investigates child sexual assault allegation

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- A 23-year-old Weston man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor.
Shawn Wilde of Weston has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault of a 10-year-old at her daycare center off of Birch Street in Weston.
On October 24th, the victim informed her parent that Wilde inappropriately touched her during a game he created. Officers quoted the victim in the criminal complaint saying, "but he's been playing this game for a little bit."
The report described that the victim, another child, and Wilde all went to the basement to have a Gatorade and play a game. At some point during the game, allegedly Wilde covered the victim with a blanket and inappropriately touched her. The victim said Wilde stopped to get a camera, started recording, and continued assaulting her.
According to the criminal complaint, it was not uncommon for the kids to play in the basement. Allegedly, Wilde would take photos of the children with props like flowers and sunglasses and in a variety of poses.
Wilde is currently facing two charges of first-degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and one count of child enticement.
If convicted of all charges, Wilde could face up to 145 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.