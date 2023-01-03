 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Everest Metro PD investigates child sexual assault allegation

  • Updated
  • 0
Everest Metro PD investigates child sexual assault allegation

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- A 23-year-old Weston man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor.

Shawn Wilde of Weston has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault of a 10-year-old at her daycare center off of Birch Street in Weston.

On October 24th, the victim informed her parent that Wilde inappropriately touched her during a game he created. Officers quoted the victim in the criminal complaint saying, "but he's been playing this game for a little bit."

The report described that the victim, another child, and Wilde all went to the basement to have a Gatorade and play a game. At some point during the game, allegedly Wilde covered the victim with a blanket and inappropriately touched her. The victim said Wilde stopped to get a camera, started recording, and continued assaulting her.

According to the criminal complaint, it was not uncommon for the kids to play in the basement. Allegedly, Wilde would take photos of the children with props like flowers and sunglasses and in a variety of poses.

Wilde is currently facing two charges of first-degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and one count of child enticement.

If convicted of all charges, Wilde could face up to 145 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you