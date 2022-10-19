Everest Metro Police Department hosts free Halloween party

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Halloween is right around the corner and the Everest Metro Police Department is working to keep kids off the street with a safe alternative.
On Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenheck Field House, kids can meet Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Chase from Paw Patrol and Woody the Woodchuck while playing in bounce houses, eating candy and playing games.
The event has been going on for 20 years put on the department. The goal of the party is to provide kids with a fun, safe activity.
"Halloween is one of those nights where kids are walking in streets, kids are going to houses of strangers, this provides them an opportunity to go get candy from police officers and people they trust," said Eric Soberg, Community Resource Officer for the Everest Metro Police Department. "They can know the candy is safe and kids are outside of the streets."
The event is free to attend but the department is requesting non-perishable food items for Peyton's Promise.
The event is paid for completely by donations from the community.
"It's great to have everyone pitching in for our crime prevention initiative. That's essentially what this is, a safe opportunity for kids, keep kids safe and give them a fun interaction with law enforcement," Soberg said.
The party will take place at the Greenheck Field House located at 6400 Alderson Street, Weston, Wisconsin 54476.