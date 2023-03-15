Evers, lawmakers react to new Republican abortion bill

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers says he intends to veto a new Republican-led bill offering exceptions to Wisconsin's current abortion laws.
He spoke briefly on the subject while in Marshfield Wednesday, saying the bill does not change his stance on abortion.
The exceptions would be to include access to rape and incest victims within the first twelve weeks of their pregnancy.
This comes nearly ten months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to determine access to abortion.
"This does not come close to what we need to have as a state," Evers said.
Republican lawmakers statewide say proposing these exceptions will help people in challenging situations.
"When that tragedy strikes, we need to give them the room and the compassion to deal with that," said Republican State Senator Mary Felzkowski.
"These are the tough cases. And the thing is, people want to pretend that they don't exist, but in all reality, in our world, which is a very evil world today, they do exist," added Republican State Senator Jesse James.
Though exceptions are being offered, the current proposal would not offer the same protections formerly under Roe v. Wade.
Evers says the proposal does not reflect the thoughts of the majority of Wisconsinites.
"So I'm following their lead, but it's also something I believe, that our state should be back to where it was before Roe v. Wade was overturned," he said.
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said this would not be taken up in the Senate, because of Evers' intent to veto.