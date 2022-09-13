 Skip to main content
Evers stops to visit Stevens Point small businesses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Stevens Point Tuesday to meet with area small businesses.

Evers stopped at the Assembly Shop and Geppetto's Workshop, both were recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

"The money we provided during the pandemic, we're gonna bring 25 million dollars more to the table," Evers said. "And that will last us through the end of this calendar year and then we'll see where it's at."

The Governor said the grant program put approximately 6,500 people into vacant stores statewide.

