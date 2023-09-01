 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED TO NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND
LABOR DAY...

Locations that stay dry across central Wisconsin today will see
elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon, as relative
humidity values drop into the 30s and southwest winds gust up to
20 mph.

Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected on Sunday and
Labor Day, as hotter air moves into the region, afternoon
relative humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s, and southwest
winds gust to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or doing any outdoor burning.

Expert tips to ensure your family's safety on the roads this Labor Day Weekend

WAUSAU ROADS

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Today marks the start of Labor Day Weekend, which means many of you are likely hitting the road to go camping, enjoy the lake or just spend time visiting family. 

We've got some expert reminders to make sure you do all of that safely.

First, obey common traffic laws. Following regulations is crucial, especially during heavily trafficked times.

Next, avoid impaired driving at all times. This includes the obvious things like drugs and alcohol, but extends to distractions such as texting.

Use seatbelts and properly sized child restraints to ensure the safety of everyone in the vehicle. 

You should also avoid fatigued driving. Those late nights and long weekends can lead to exhaustion, which experts say is just as dangerous as impaired driving.

Finally, be cautious of, and as, vulnerable roadway users. 

"When thinking about roadway injuries our minds first go to drivers and passengers of vehicles. But often the most severely injured patients I see are people who are less protected either on motorcycles or bicyclists and pedestrians." Explains Dr. Molly Pilarski, an Emergency Medical Physician at Aspirus. "It's really important that we are aware of our surroundings and taking more protective measures when we are in a vulnerable position like wearing helmets and staying off of busy roadways."

When it comes to any holiday, alcohol is always a major concern and Labor Day is no exception. According to the WISDOT, over 40% of all roadway deaths in the history of Labor Day Weekend involved a drunk driver. So please, have fun, but always be responsible. 

The state of Wisconsin has already seen 302 fatalities on roads this year, and authorities do not want to see that number jump this weekend.

