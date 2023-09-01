Expert tips to ensure your family's safety on the roads this Labor Day Weekend

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Today marks the start of Labor Day Weekend, which means many of you are likely hitting the road to go camping, enjoy the lake or just spend time visiting family.
We've got some expert reminders to make sure you do all of that safely.
First, obey common traffic laws. Following regulations is crucial, especially during heavily trafficked times.
Next, avoid impaired driving at all times. This includes the obvious things like drugs and alcohol, but extends to distractions such as texting.
Use seatbelts and properly sized child restraints to ensure the safety of everyone in the vehicle.
You should also avoid fatigued driving. Those late nights and long weekends can lead to exhaustion, which experts say is just as dangerous as impaired driving.
Finally, be cautious of, and as, vulnerable roadway users.
"When thinking about roadway injuries our minds first go to drivers and passengers of vehicles. But often the most severely injured patients I see are people who are less protected either on motorcycles or bicyclists and pedestrians." Explains Dr. Molly Pilarski, an Emergency Medical Physician at Aspirus. "It's really important that we are aware of our surroundings and taking more protective measures when we are in a vulnerable position like wearing helmets and staying off of busy roadways."
When it comes to any holiday, alcohol is always a major concern and Labor Day is no exception. According to the WISDOT, over 40% of all roadway deaths in the history of Labor Day Weekend involved a drunk driver. So please, have fun, but always be responsible.
The state of Wisconsin has already seen 302 fatalities on roads this year, and authorities do not want to see that number jump this weekend.