Experts ask for patience this Halloween

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Trick or treating is often a fun and exciting time for kids, but not everyone will be experiencing it the same way.
The bright lights, music, and large crowds and costumes could be overwhelming for children with autism.
Some kids are non-verbal, others could be overstimulated.
Regardless of who comes knocking, experts are asking people to be kind and patient this Halloween.
"I think the biggest thing is to be patient, when a child comes to the door some of our kids are non-verbal, so they cannot say trick or treat or they cannot indicate that they want candy, some may do ASL signs." said Alexis Powell, Director and Owner of Skylight Autism Center in Schofield.
She said parents and families with autistic children can help their kids by making sure they have a comfortable costume, and trick or treat close to home.