Experts outline importance of communication for National Suicide Prevention Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Suicide prevention is always important, but now more than ever.
Sunday marked the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Week, as September is also National Suicide Prevention Month.
While exposure of suicide awareness has increased, there is no limit to how much the issue can be shared.
"There can be a thought like, 'Man, are we oversaturating the community with this?' I can tell you from my work that we're not," said Misti Swanson, a clinical manager of inpatient services at North Central Health Care.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the 9-8-8 lifeline saw more than 90,000 contacts in its first full year.
"It's just three numbers that you can easily remember, and I think there's been a lot of good promotion around it, which is great, and you can call them, you can text them," said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a psychologist with UW Health.
The first step to creating healthy solutions is talking about it, even if you aren't the one going through a crisis.
"There's nothing wrong with what they're experiencing, they just need more help to deal with what they're struggling with and help is very available," Mirgain said.
Experts say it's on us to be known as resources to those close to us, not just for our immediate family, but our chosen family.
"Think about those places where we spend a lot of time: work, church, I even think maybe the gym would be a good place to have a sign or know that there's a resource there," Swanson said.
For those who have dealt with suicide, it's important to look out for their emotions too.
"In the end, it's not your fault, and just to be an encourager that friend or family or loved one, just to be gentle with themselves," Mirgain said.
Suicide impacts young and old, and there isn't just one way it comes up, but being present is a good start to prevention.
There are several resources you can utilize if you are struggling with your mental health or are experiencing suicidal thoughts. Click here to be directed to a full list of services that can be found in central Wisconsin.