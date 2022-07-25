Experts speak on Monarch Butterfly endangerment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new addition to the endangered list could mean a beautiful, summertime friend could soon be gone.
Monarch butterflies are known for their distinctive black and orange coloring, and unique migratory patterns.
They migrate from Northeastern North American, south, to Mexico. It's a process experts said they're concerned about.
"Really it's a phenomenon that's at most in danger, even more so than the species itself." said Owen Boyle, of the Wisconsin DNR.
Populations of Monarch butterflies dropped around 90% in the past 30 years, numbers that experts attributed to habitat loss and climate change.
"So what we see is droughts in the United States in the spring, can effect reproduction as generations leapfrog north to Wisconsin, we can see impacts of droughts or bad weather, or habitat destruction in the fall." said Paul Whitaker, Biology professor at UWSP Wausau.
Part of that habitat loss is lack of food, monarch caterpillars can only eat species of milkweed, a plant that has been steadily decreasing in population over the years.
"The adult butterflies will feed on the nectar of lots of different flowers, so the milkweed is essential for reproduction" said Whitaker,
Milkweed populations decreased because of herbicide and pesticide use, and smaller populations led to concerns of migration patterns.
"If numbers get too low, it's unknown whether they will be able to maintain that sort of epic journey each year." said Whitaker.
Experts said people can help by planting milkweed or native plants in yards, gardens, or even pots on porches.