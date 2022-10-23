Experts warn about non-prescribed colored contacts as Halloween approaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - As Halloween approaches and people are getting their costumes ready, experts warn that if you plan to use colored contacts, make sure they are prescribed.
Without that prescription, they are illegal to buy, and if they do not fit properly, permanent damage can occur.
"The fit of the contact has to be perfect. Nobody's eye is the same shape," said Jami Kulpinski, Optical Manager at the Eye Clinic of Wausau.
Contacts are measured by one-tenth of the millimeter, and without the proper fit, irritation can happen.
"It only takes one-tenth of a millimeter of fitting to cause a rub as you blink. That lens goes up and down under our eye every time. As it rubs, that causes an open sore, an ulcer in the eye," said Kulpinski.
Non-prescribed colored contacts can be found online or at a flea market stand where they can be hard to detect.
Those contacts usually come from out of country and are not regulated and they may have harmful dyes, solutions, and other ingredients.
"Contacts from overseas don't let oxygen get to your eye. Every single part of our body needs oxygen. We breathe, our skin needs oxygen, we need oxygen, and our eyes need it as well," said Kulpinski.
The FDA and CDC heavily regulate contact lenses for this reason. The eye is a very sensitive organ in the body, and even a scratch while wearing non-prescribed colored contacts can cause long lasting issues.
"It can lead to infections. If it scars over, it can lead to a blur in your vision or vision loss," said Kulpinski.
Whether someone does or doesn't already wear contacts, for those who are looking to acquire some is as easy as letting your doctor know and scheduling a visit.
"They'll sit you with a doctor, it's about an hour. They teach you how to properly put them in and take them out, taking care of them, what to look for it there are problems, and when to call us," said Kulpinski.
Experts urge to plan accordingly when getting colored contacts as they take around six weeks to make and ship.