Experts warn of increasing threat of avian influenza

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&