Explosion in parked vehicle causes building fire in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- A parked car caught fire causing an explosion and structure fire in Minocqua early Monday morning which shut down traffic on US 51 for four hours. One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of the fire.
The Minocqua Police Department received calls about a vehicle fully engulfed in flames parked by Copy Cat Printing. Upon arrival at the scene, officers helped occupants of the apartments above Copy Cat Printing evacuate to safety. The fire did cause an explosion in the vehicle and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing structure and another parked vehicle.
According to a press release from the Minocqua Police Department the fire does not appear intentional.
All lanes of traffic were blocked on US 51 for roughly four hours at Old WIS 70 in Minocqua as police and fire departments responded to the fire, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The fire happened around 4:20 Monday morning and lanes of traffic re-opened for travel at 8:23 a.m., according to WisDOT.