Fair brings unique treats to Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair is underway in Marshfield, and vendors far and wide are working to bring you to their stands.
Sure, there's the standard fair favorites: cheese curds, elephant ears, and burgers.
But one stand, All Things Jerky, is getting a bit more exotic.
It's chock-full of jerky - as it to be expected - but has everything that runs, crawls and flies, including alligator, kangaroo, camel and duck.
But their most eye-catching treats are the ones that skitter - or, at least, used to: candied bugs.
Owner Jennifer Jerky says the new spread has been a big hit so far.
"When you come to us, we try to make it an experience. We want to have fun with you, and we want you to enjoy coming here and to the fair," she said.
Despite it being All Things Jerky's first year at the fair, they say they've had nothing but positive reviews.