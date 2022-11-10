Faith leaders speak out about anti-Semitic rhetoric spreading on social media

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Faith leaders are speaking out after celebrities spread anti-Semitic messages.
Since 2015, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation says they have seen a more than 400% increase in hate-filled actions across the badger state.
Celebrities like Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kyrie Irving took to social media to spread anti-Semitic rhetoric.
The president of the federation says actions like these normalize hatred for the Jewish community.
"Anti-Semitism now is starting at younger ages," Miryam Rosenzweig, President & CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, said. "A 7th grader isn't learning this on their own they are hearing this in their homes."
Rosenzweig has seen hate-filled actions impact her family at a young age.
"My father is a Rabbi, and he once came home, and there were bullet casings in our front yard," Rosenzweig said.
Those actions aren't far from central Wisconsin. Pamphlets spreading hateful phrases and imagery were found in Marshfield this past summer.
"I have congregants in Marshfield, and they have personally received these pamphlets that spout hatred and are couched in tried tropes of bigotry," Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler for Mount Sinai Congregation said.
Rabbi Altshuler said promoting celebrities who are spreading negative messages brings their messages to more people. Instead, he said to share the stories of diversity and success within the Jewish community.
"We can tell a different story. We can focus on the fact that someone from Israel came in second in the New York Marathon and that this year Israel was voted the ninth happiest country in the world," Altshuler said. "There are other stories we can be telling, about successes within our community and ways that we collaborated and made great strides. What if we told that story."
To report a hate crime call 1-800-CALL-FBI.