Fall Family Fest at Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Wausau hosted their 4th Fall Family Fest in Wausau.
Families were welcomed to the center to paint pumpkins, play games, grab snacks, make their own caramel apples and enjoy the Saturday inside the Boys & Girls Club.
Typically, not open on Saturdays, the BGC wanted to provide an opportunity for parents to take a look at where their child is hanging out.
"When kids come to the Boys & Girls Club, it's intended for kids. Parents don't always get to come in and do the activities that their kids are doing or their teens, and we wanted to provide that opportunity." said Kim Larsen, Chief Operating Officer at the BGC of Wausau.
Wausau's location also had some recent renovations done and wanted to show parents what progress they made.
The gathering also included free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for those interested.