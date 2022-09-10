 Skip to main content
Fall market shows off regional artisans

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Dozen of regional artisans were on display in Wausau Saturday.

A creative weekend in central Wisconsin as many regional artists, craftsmen and business owners participated in the fall makers market. The market is a chance for area artisans to get their names out into the community.

James Cook, the owner and operator of Bird and the Bees said he was excited to introduce himself to community members and create new connections. Saturday, was Cook's first time participating in the market he was buzzing to show off his raw honey.

"The diversity and floral flavors that you can get out of honey, it is not just honey," Cook said. "But we have all different types we like to share with people."

The next chance to see more regional artists is at the holiday market on December 17, 2022.

