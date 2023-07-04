Families enjoy Mosinee Fourth of July Festival

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Family, food and all sorts of fun is one way to describe the Mosinee July 4th festivities.
The festival brought people from across the area, flocking to spend some time in the sun and quality time with family.
"It's a really family oriented atmosphere, so we really appreciate that," said Bradley Sipple Sr., festival goer.
Complete with live music, a petting zoo, face-painting, food, and bounce castles, which were a huge hit.
"It's fun and I like bouncing around," said Willow Sipple
"I like bounce houses so I'm going to bounce really high," said Lyric Sipple.
Some families even dressed for the occasion.
"I saw them and I had to buy them to be truthful," said Dean Pizzaz.
It's an event that keeps families coming back for more year after year.
"we've been coming to Mosinee the last few years and they've had a great firework show, and the food has always been really good," said Sipple Sr.
With a parade at the end and fireworks to cap it all off, people had a great day.