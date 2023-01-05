Family of 8, including 5 children, found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, officials say

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE... A combination of light snow, lingering freezing drizzle and falling temperatures will lead to locally hazardous travel conditions this morning. Even though snow accumulations will be an inch or less and ice accumulations will be scattered and light, freezing temperatures will result in snow or ice covered roads and slippery conditions for the morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions on untreated roads during the morning commute to work or school. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.