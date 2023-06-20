Family of Malcolm McGregor hosting blood drive in his memory

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Malcolm McGregor would have turned nine years old this week, but his battle with neuroblastoma, a cancer often found in young children, ended in January 2022.
In his memory, Malcolm's family is helping host a blood drive to keep raising awareness for those fighting similar battles.
"Obviously we wish he was here with us instead, but he's not, and the best we can do is help everyone else facing the same problem," said Tracy McGregor, Malcolm's mother.
The idea to celebrate his birthday for a greater meaning was not new, as his family would host birthday parties to raise money and awareness for his condition.
Making the event a blood drive came from the times when Malcolm would need hospital attention to treat his condition.
"When Malcolm was at his worst, he was going through multiple bags of blood units per day and it literally kept him alive," Tracy said.
The drive will take place Thursday, Malcolm's birthday, at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tracy says they need all the support they can get for the greater cause.
"Malcolm would tell everyone that it's no big deal and he was poked all the time, so doing it once is nothing," she said.
Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred for the drive.
For more information on how to reserve your spot, click here.