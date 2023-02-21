 Skip to main content
Family of Susan Reese reacts to Derek Goplin murder conviction

  • 0
Susan Reese's family reacts to Derek Goplin's murder conviction

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Halloween 2021 life changed in a scary way for an Antigo family.

Derek Goplin stabbed his mother, Susan Reese to death in front of his five-year-old son. Her body was found the next day after police were called to do a welfare check on Reese.

After the stabbing, Goplin took off with his son who was found wandering around a Waukesha motel alone. 

A jury found Goplin guilty after a week-long trial earlier this month and now the family is speaking out with a News 9 exclusive.

"That stuff doesn't happen in real life, you know what I mean, it's on TV but it took a while to absorb it was happening and we didn't have a whole lot of answers at first," said Shannon Hunt, Reese's niece. "We didn't know a whole lot, so it was terrifying really."

When the answers did come, Reese's family didn't have much comfort.

"I didn't think that anybody I know was capable of something like that, and not only that, the person who supported him most in life," Hunt said.

Reese's sister not only lost a family member, but a best friend.

"I've never experienced anything like that before, especially with a family member," Christine Stanford said.

The trial was a painful reminder of their lost loved one and a time that will haunt the family for years.

"I can't shake some of these images. They're just brutal and to know how much she loved him and how much she did for him it hurt," Hunt said.

The images shown in the trial reiterated the reality of Reese's death.

"The real bad pictures, I couldn't look," Stanford said. "There was some pretty bad ones, and there was worse I didn't see, and I'm so glad I didn't because I don't want to see her like that."

Though the guilty verdict can't bring Reese back, it did bring a measure of closure.

"We're so grateful, he's not getting away with it this time," Hunt said.

Goplin will be sentenced in April. Hunt and Stanford told me they're hoping he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 

For now, they are taking it one day at a time, keeping the memories of their dear sister and aunt in their hearts.

As the family moves forward without their sister and aunt, a sliver of relief is getting them through.

"The brutality of everything makes it hard enough but now that we know he's away, he's guilty, he's going to prison, the streets are safer, we have a little bit of peace that justice was served," Hunt said.

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 