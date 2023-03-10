Family raises money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

BANCROFT, Wis. WAOW) -- After a life changing trip to the happiest place on earth, one Wisconsin family is looking to make dreams come true for kids across the Badger state.
In 2019, Carson Sawyer was granted a wish by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, taking him and his family to Disneyworld for a whole week.
Born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect caused by the spine and spinal cord not forming properly, Carson is wheelchair bound, unable to walk.
That seven day trip to the happiest place on earth was something parents Kelly and Kevin said changed their lives entirely.
"When we came home we knew that we wanted to make sure other kids and families got to experience this as well and we wanted to give back," said Kelly,
And thus, the Redneck Polar Plunge was born, with all money raised going to Wisconsin's Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"We called it the Redneck Polar Plunge because only a bunch of rednecks are going to jump into a swimming pool in the middle of march," said Kelly.
Now, three years later, they're looking to make this their best year yet, with thousands of dollars worth of donations from the community to serve as prizes for their basket raffles.
"Once it came about and we started putting things in motion it's been absolutely amazing and the community support to help raise the money for the Make a Wish foundation of Wisconsin has been phenomenal," said Kelly.
But raffles are just the beginning of the festivities, the jumping is the main event.
They'll be making a splash by jumping off into an icy pool.
"It's fun, I never thought it would be fun to jump into an icy pool in the middle of winter, but it's not so bad," said Adam Pierce, volunteer and jumper.
Whether you're jumping, participating in the raffle, or just observing from the warmth of the warming tent, they said there's something for everyone at the Redneck Polar Plunge.
"Everybody has a great time, it's just a good way to help out in the community," said Pierce.
Raffle tickets can be purchased Friday night if you can't make it to the plunge on Saturday.
The raffle starts at 11am on Saturday, jumping starts at 1pm.