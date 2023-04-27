Family upset with school district's decision to allow band teacher's return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau School District superintendent Keith Hilts said the district recently completed an internal investigation, saying its students were let down by actions of district staff.
He mentioned Wausau East High School band teacher Robert Perkins by name in a news conference Thursday, who had been accused of making racist and sexist comments, according to a document obtained by News 9.
Tha Vongphakdy, the father of a student affected by those alleged comments, was disappointed by the result of the investigation, which allowed Perkins to retain his position with the district.
"When I saw it in my son's eyes as he's crying on the floor, it broke my heart that a grown man can do this to my son," Vongphakdy said.
He says his son has been drastically affected by the alleged actions of Perkins, and has not attended school in weeks.
Hilts says the district does not tolerate disrespectful behavior, and it has hired outside help to work with the students and staff involved.
"When we reject the people who don't meet our expectations, we tend to create division. Now we have a whole group of people who are more capable and are more likely to engage in the behaviors we want and meet those very high expectations," he said.
In the meantime, family members say heavy damage has already been done, and they are demanding the district do more to reprimand the alleged behavior.
"When the district says it's okay for you to do this, that's what the children are picking up on," said Jennifer Yang, the aunt of the affected student.
She has made a social media post alleging several incidents involving the student and teacher, ranging over several months.
The district could not directly comment on anything that specifically happened or how they conducted their investigation, due to privacy reasons.
Hilts' full statement that was read during Thursday's news conference can be viewed below.