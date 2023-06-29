 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fans arrive at CWA for the Senior Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Fans arrive at CWA for the Senior Open

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open teed off Thursday and many spectators are from central Wisconsin but many also came from around the country to watch.

Many from across the U.S. flew into Central Wisconsin Airport to catch the big tournament.

Hopping off the plane in unfamiliar territory, but from what passengers have said, they've heard nothing but good things about the central Wisconsin area and SentryWorld.

Some of the fans flying from as far as Connecticut, but even with the long flight, it was nothing but smiles as they scooped their bags from claims.

"Why not?" said Rich Varrato, flying from Connecticut. "Why not come see some of the best players in the world, and see a beautiful place like SentryWorld here in Central Wisconsin."

With nearly 50,000 expected to be in attendance throughout the weekend at SentryWorld, there's been plenty of new faces coming through the airports and traveling long distances to see some of the best golfers in action.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you