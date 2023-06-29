Fans arrive at CWA for the Senior Open

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open teed off Thursday and many spectators are from central Wisconsin but many also came from around the country to watch.
Many from across the U.S. flew into Central Wisconsin Airport to catch the big tournament.
Hopping off the plane in unfamiliar territory, but from what passengers have said, they've heard nothing but good things about the central Wisconsin area and SentryWorld.
Some of the fans flying from as far as Connecticut, but even with the long flight, it was nothing but smiles as they scooped their bags from claims.
"Why not?" said Rich Varrato, flying from Connecticut. "Why not come see some of the best players in the world, and see a beautiful place like SentryWorld here in Central Wisconsin."
With nearly 50,000 expected to be in attendance throughout the weekend at SentryWorld, there's been plenty of new faces coming through the airports and traveling long distances to see some of the best golfers in action.